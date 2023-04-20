Morning Digest, April 20

Grab delivery rider urge customers to avoid massive grocery orders through grabmart

SINGAPORE: Grab delivery rider Dan Lee took to Facebook to share a massive grab mart order he received which consisted of eight 1.5 litre drinks and a 2.5 kg ice pack. The total weight of such an order is over 15 kilos. “Not a complain but I know there is a grabmart where people can order groceries from the comfort of their home, but as a rider I want to say please if you can don’t order bulky stuff like a carton or multiple 1.5L bottles from grab,” Dan wrote in a Facebook post. Read more here…

Does Ravi Menon still not intend to enter politics as he prepares to vacate MAS chief post?

SINGAPORE: According to a Bloomberg report, the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s (MAS) longest-serving chief, Ravi Menon, is expected to leave the central bank next month.

Mr Menon, who has been at the helm of the MAS since 2011, will see his current term end on May 31. According to insiders that spoke to Bloomberg, Mr Menon’s former deputy Chia Der Jiun is expected to succeed him.

Read more here…

‘A mad, mad rush’ — Couple looks at 50 properties in 10 days before deciding to buy MacPherson flat

SINGAPORE: Buying property in Singapore is no joke, given the time and resources it takes. It’s no surprise that one couple viewed 50 properties before deciding on “the One.” What’s surprising is that they saw all 50 in just ten days.

To maids who complain about their workload, employer says if his household didn’t have many chores he wouldn’t require a helper in the first place

SINGAPORE: An employer took to social media with a dose of reality for domestic helpers.

In an anonymous post to a support group for employers and helpers alike, the man wrote that when other employers complained about their maids waking up late or not doing their chores, was it because of mismanaged expectations where the maids were convinced at the beginning that there weren’t many chores to do?

Read more here…

Repeat offenders: Dine-and-dashers at Prinsep St bar also left an unpaid bill at Taiwanese bistro

SINGAPORE: Last week, a group of diners became internet infamous for racking up a $275 bill at a restaurant called Prinsep St and leaving without paying. After the owners of SMÖÖbar, however, filed a police report as well as put up a post on social media calling out one of the group members by name, the bill was resolved shortly afterwards.

However, it appears that this was not an isolated instance. At least one of the men named by SMÖÖbar appears to have also eaten without paying in another restaurant, this time a Taiwanese bistro called Jyu Gae Bistro 聚閣, where the unpaid bill amounted to $289.98.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg