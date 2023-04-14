Customer who dined and dashed at Prinsep St bar finally pays $275 bill after getting called out on FB

SINGAPORE: After a group of diners left an unpaid bill of $275 at SMÖÖbar, not only did the F&B establishment on Prinsep St file a police report, but its proprietors also put up a post on social media on Thursday (Apr 13) calling out one of the dine-and-dashers by name.

The post was then widely shared. But by the following day (Apr 14), SMÖÖbar put up another post saying the bill had been settled, thanking those who shared it and who gave information about one of the group members who went off without paying.

In its initial post, SMÖÖbar called the April 8 unpaid bill “𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗜𝗗𝗘𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗟,” adding that group was aware of the situation.

Furthermore, it identified one male customer from the group and published his name, Damian Eiyuu Ang, and his handles on Telegram and Instagram.

Screenshots of his photos, messages, the receipt from the night in question, and another Facebook post that alleged he owed money were also posted.

“The 𝗯𝗮𝗴 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 was brought by Damian Eiyuu Ang on 8th April 2023. Damian mentioned payment will be made on 𝟭𝟭𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝗮𝘁 𝟳𝗽𝗺 when he come down after work. (refer to Telegram conversation).

However, Damian 𝗳𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝘀𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝘂𝗽 and mentioned Andrew Pyo will be making a transfer of $100. However, his Instagram account (se*yas*drew) is no longer found.

Further we’ve found out that Damian have also ran bill at another F&B outlet 2 weeks ago and possibly owing money as he was published on Facebook with multiple handphone numbers.

As such, a 𝗽𝗼𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 have been made on 𝟭𝟮𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗽𝗿𝗶𝗹 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯,” wrote SMÖÖbar, requesting the public for additional information about the group that left the unpaid bill.

SMÖÖbar said in an update that the bill had been paid on Thursday night.

However, it added, “We are also left bewildered by the response after receiving the payment (refer to Telegram conversation).” /TISG

