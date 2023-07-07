“Was I overcharged?” — BlueSG driver billed $650 for damage to side mirror

SINGAPORE: A BlueSG customer has raised concerns regarding what he perceives as an overcharging issue after being billed $650 by the leading electric car-sharing company for damage to the side mirror of a vehicle.

The customer, Vernon Tay, shared his experience on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page yesterday (5 July), highlighting his confusion over the coverage of the cost by insurance.

According to Mr Tay, he was involved in a minor accident while driving a BlueSG car a few weeks ago. Although there were no apparent issues with the vehicle, he admitted to being unfamiliar with the new Opel model, causing him to fail to swerve quickly enough and collide with a lorry, damaging the left front side mirror.

To Mr Tay’s surprise, BlueSG charged him $650 for the side mirror repair. This unexpected expense has prompted him to question whether the car-sharing company has overcharged him, given his belief that insurance should cover such damage.

Mr Tay expressed frustration about the lack of recourse available to him as a BlueSG member, as his membership is linked to his credit card, allowing the company to bill him for any outstanding amount immediately.

Singaporeans online have shared mixed opinions and experiences. Some users sympathized with Tay’s situation, suggesting the charge may be excessive. Others cautioned that without a clear understanding of the terms and conditions, it is challenging to determine if BlueSG’s actions are within reason.

Insurance coverage for car-sharing accidents can vary depending on the specific terms outlined by the car-sharing company and the insurance provider. It is possible that BlueSG’s insurance policy may not cover all types of damages, or there may be deductibles and limits that apply, resulting in the customer being responsible for a portion of the repair costs.

It is unclear whether the $650 charge aligns with BlueSG’s standard pricing structure for similar damages or if any insurance coverage applies. The Independent Singapore has approached the company for comment.

