Online ad claims that Yasminne Cheng is “A Single Mum Who’s Lonely And Horny”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — To set the record straight, 42-year-old CLASS 95 jock Yasminne Cheng is not a mother. The radio presenter is also not a “single mum” who is “looking to get a guy”. Cheng is also not “offering SGD6,000 in cash” on her bed in order to “make [her] home happy”. Spreading rumours without any basis is discouraged. Lately, there have been many unreliable social media posts pretending to be A-listers so it is better to be clear from the start.

This is not the first time that a local celebrity like Cheng has had her photos taken by unethical scammers in it for a fast buck. Cheng’s response to the scammer’s post at the start of this week was pretty funny.

“TAKE IT DOWN NOW. 🤬🤬🤬 THAT IS MY PIX AND I HAVE NO CHILDREN,” wrote an exasperated Cheng.

- Advertisement -

8days.sg reached out to Cheng to discuss the scammer’s post and the radio presenter said that the first response she had upon seeing the post was “really, WTF?”.

“This is the second time that I know of something like this happening, usually my Facebook fans will alert me [when they see my pictures being used by these scammers],” she said.

“It’s super irritating! I’m always a single mum who’s lonely and horny, and it’s like ‘What!?'”, Cheng added.

Fortunately, following Cheng’s public reaction, the people in charge of the Facebook group contacted the radio presenter and told her that they had removed the post.

When asked if she made a police report, she said: “I didn’t ‘cos it’s a bit leceh. If I made a police report for every one of these posts, my goodness, I’d be so busy!” said Cheng.

Born on August 15, 1978, Yasminne Cheng is a celebrity DJ based in Singapore. She is a DJ and radio host who has gained fame as the host of the number one English lunchtime show “Lunchbreak” on Singapore’s number one radio station./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg