SINGAPORE: Netizens are responding to a post showcasing a $1.40-Teh C Kosong in a food and beverage establishment at NTUC Punggol.

An online user took to social media on Thursday (April 13) to share a short yet impactful post regarding the prices of a typical drink in Singapore. Teh C is tea with evaporated milk and Kosong means without sugar. Despite the drink’s simplicity, the netizen thought the price fit for a share on social media.

“Teh C Kosong $1.40 at Kopitiam NTUC Punggol,” the post read. Attached are two images of the drink.

Responding to the post, a handful of netizens commented on their observations on prices in Singapore. “Nowadays, it’s cheaper to make your own coffee,” wrote one.

Others shared their advice and opinions. “If (it’s) expensive, don’t drink (it),” said one, while another wrote, “Very expensive and diluted.”

A third said, “(I) don’t know why hot drinks sell at such high prices, the cost is very low. One box (of) 100 Lipton tea bags (is) not expensive to buy from the supermarket, bring your own tea or coffee bags and buy hot water–overall, (it’s) still much cheaper.”

Still, one or two mentioned the Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Development Sim Ann, referring to her recent post that has garnered much attention.

In response to Ms Sim’s post featuring budget meals, many questioned whether the prices were realistic. “Sim Ann, NTUC belongs to Government link companies,” wrote one online user. “Why (don’t you ever) control their prices at $0.70 cents?”

Image: FB screengrab / Umbrage Singapore

