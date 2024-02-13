SINGAPORE: An unhappy customer shared his disappointment in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group on Tuesday (Feb 13) over a seafood meal, saying, “$198 盆菜 you dare to sell this rubbish.”

“Prawns not fresh, sea cucumber one spoon,” the post read. “I can get very nice broccoli from the supermarket for just $1.00 and even this cheapest ingredient you also want to cut cost. These items are worse than reduced-to-clear items. Free gift is the fatt choy, ” wrote Tao Yong, the diner.

He added, “The prawns completely inedible. Just look at the color of the gravy.”

Many online users took to the post’s comments section to share their take on the matter. Some commented on how the food in the photographs looked. “Is the prawn ok?” asked one, while another mentioned, “The cauliflower has turned yellow.” See also 'Lady boss' from hell! Coffeeshop owner shouts abusively at 2 kids, their mother & customer at Jurong West “It looks like really bad,” said a third. Still, a fourth wrote, “Absolute disgrace! The prawns have turned blackish and the broccoli yellowish brown. In Australia, the seller will face a fine from the Food Health authorities and sometimes the establishment will be closed indefinitely till passed fit to serve food for Public consumption by a Health Inspector. How is this allowed in Singapore?” On the other hand, other online users called on the writer to share the name of the food establishment, with some even calling out the post for being “useless” without the name of the establishment people can avoid based on the customer’s feedback. “Want to complain post brand name out mah…” said one, “make people keep scrolling to find in other comments but end up still cannot find.” “You never give what brand than how to ask other people to avoid buying” another argued, while a third wrote, “What’s the name of the stall? At least you comment down (and) people can avoid it…if not, how to avoid it without knowing the stall name?” See also Last-minute Christmas feast ideas outside and at home Still, a fourth said, “Put company name leh..” and went so far as to say, “Your tag is useless unless you are spreading false news.”