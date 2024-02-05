;
Featured News In the Hood

Shrinkflation woes: GST increased just 1% but food reduced to “kids meal portion” that looked like “leftovers”

ByAnna Maria Romero

February 5, 2024

SINGAPORE: An unhappy customer took to social media over the portion of roasted duck he’d been given, which he found to be very small. What made matters worse was the attitude of the attendant, who told him, “If you can’t afford to eat it, it’s fine to return.”

For the price of S$5.30, he received “a small portion of duck meat and 8-9 grams of char siew smashed them and cut into razor-thin slices,” Mr Jaden Leong wrote in a post on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page about his meal order on Jan 29 from a stall called Famous HK Style at Kimly Coffee Shop at Blk 365 Sembawang Crescent.

Attaching a photo of his order, he asked readers if it had been worth the price he paid.

Moreover, when he asked the attendant about the smallness of the portion of food in his order, Mr Leong claimed in his post that the attendant answered back with, “If you can’t afford to eat it, it’s fine to return the food, I will refund the money to you.”

See also  Chee Soon Juan: PAP tells us that its ministers - the highest paid politicians in the world - are still underpaid

Mr Leong added that while the Goods and Services Tax (GST) had recently increased by one per cent, the food served had been reduced to “such (a) small portion.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Mr Leong, as well as to the Kimly Group, for further updates or comments.

Netizens commenting on his post appeared to agree that the portion Mr Leong received was indeed small, and one commenter even called it a “kids meal portion” that looked like “leftovers.”

“I understand that prices increase due to the so-called ‘9% GST’, but I don’t understand why the portions decrease. Shouldn’t it be the same? Haizzz,” wrote another commenter.

Others chimed in to say that the meat slices in the meals they had ordered, including chicken rice, have become noticeably thinner than before.

A number of netizens advised him to simply return the order and get a refund, given the small portion size and the attitude the stall attendant had reportedly displayed.

See also  GST: Have a True Picture, not just Big Picture, debate

Many have complained about higher prices but smaller sizes of meals or even packaged food, a phenomenon known as “shrinkflation.”

One netizen complained that his food portion had decreased by as much as 40 per cent, while another wrote that the packet of large fries ordered from McDonald’s was only half-full. /TISG

Read also: Shrinkflation: “I know GST rose by 1%, but the (food) amount decreased by 40%!” — Customer complains

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Featured News Home News

Singapore launches world’s first master’s degree in sustainable healthcare

November 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business Featured News

CCCS warns foodpanda over misleading pandapro membership promotions

November 21, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Featured News Home News

Dunman Food Centre hawker stall bid reaches almost $7,000

November 21, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Home News

S’poreans school man who called hairstyles of navy crew unprofessional

November 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Singapore has 3rd highest English proficiency in the world —2024 study

November 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Business

Programme that can pay up to 70% of salary of Singaporeans working overseas launched

November 22, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Property

Singapore property rental scams have cost victims over $2.7 million in 2024

November 22, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.