In the Hood

“Is this acceptable?” – Diner shocked that he was charged S$10 for mixed rice

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

March 7, 2025

SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media on Wednesday (March 5) to question whether or not being charged S$10 for a meal is acceptable. His post, which also included a photo of his food, caught the attention of many who shared their two cents on food prices in Singapore.

Netizen Vic Tor recently uploaded a photo of his food as well as the receipt he was given after paying for it. Listed on the receipt were the following items and their corresponding prices: (1) white rice ($1.20), (1) vegetable ($1.30), (1) meat ($3.20), (1) fish ($4), and (1) takeaway (plastic food storage container) ($0.30).

The amount totalled $10, which shocked the customer. Sharing the photos in a complaint group, he wrote, “Is this acceptable? So expensive?”

Many responded to the post sharing the customer’s sentiments. “Not acceptable,” said one.

While some pointed out the establishment where the customer chose to buy food, expecting it to be expensive, others said that the customer shouldn’t have complained about the price if he could have opted to buy at a much cheaper place. “Standard fare nowadays at shopping mall foodcourts,” said one. “Buy from coffee shop’s economical rice stalls is better. I’ve seen two veggies and one meat at $2.90 still around.”

See also  'Even my primary 3 girl still hungry after this bowl' woman says of small portion of minced meat noodles

“A lesson for you is to ask before you order,” another said, calling it a daylight robbery.

A fourth wrote “I’m very sorry to see this, but in the first place, why eat cai png at a shopping centre food court…their rent is relatively high. You should walk to the nearby coffeeshop which is about a five-minute walk from the food court. That way, you save more money also.”

In other news, on Feb 27, another customer voiced his concern in an online complaint group, stating that he had spent $5.50 on his meal and included a photo to support his claim. He also noted that food prices at the food centre were rising.

The online user, Bryan Tay, shared an image in the group of what looked like a bowl of Prawn Mee (Hokkien Prawn Noodles). This well-known dish from Singapore and Malaysia typically features yellow noodles, sometimes paired with rice vermicelli, served either in a flavorful prawn-based broth or as a dry version with a rich, savoury sauce. Mr Tay reportedly paid $5.50 for his order.

See also: “Like this $5.50”: Customer notes that food in centre is getting more expensive

ByBeatrice Del Rosario

Related Post

In the Hood

How do you back out of a job offer? Soon-to-be graduate seeks advice on whether it’s possible to backtrack after signing offer letter

March 7, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

Singaporean asks corporate workers how they manage a 5-day WFO and still have time for the gym

March 7, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario
In the Hood

‘Got grilled and lectured by my superior for not knowing my stuff’: Employee asks how to overcome professional setback

March 6, 2025 Beatrice Del Rosario

You missed

Travel

Dutch traveller falls in love with Singapore: ‘I had the best time!’

March 7, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Lifestyle

M’sian student worries about being judged in Singapore, but locals reassure her that she won’t be judged based on her nationality

March 7, 2025 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Malaysia

Lottery player who bet on the same numbers for 13 years hits S$5.4M jackpot

March 7, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Singapore News

NTU study uncovers geothermal energy potential in Yishun

March 7, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.