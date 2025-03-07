SINGAPORE: A customer took to social media on Wednesday (March 5) to question whether or not being charged S$10 for a meal is acceptable. His post, which also included a photo of his food, caught the attention of many who shared their two cents on food prices in Singapore.

Netizen Vic Tor recently uploaded a photo of his food as well as the receipt he was given after paying for it. Listed on the receipt were the following items and their corresponding prices: (1) white rice ($1.20), (1) vegetable ($1.30), (1) meat ($3.20), (1) fish ($4), and (1) takeaway (plastic food storage container) ($0.30).

The amount totalled $10, which shocked the customer. Sharing the photos in a complaint group, he wrote, “Is this acceptable? So expensive?”

Many responded to the post sharing the customer’s sentiments. “Not acceptable,” said one.

While some pointed out the establishment where the customer chose to buy food, expecting it to be expensive, others said that the customer shouldn’t have complained about the price if he could have opted to buy at a much cheaper place. “Standard fare nowadays at shopping mall foodcourts,” said one. “Buy from coffee shop’s economical rice stalls is better. I’ve seen two veggies and one meat at $2.90 still around.”

“A lesson for you is to ask before you order,” another said, calling it a daylight robbery.

A fourth wrote “I’m very sorry to see this, but in the first place, why eat cai png at a shopping centre food court…their rent is relatively high. You should walk to the nearby coffeeshop which is about a five-minute walk from the food court. That way, you save more money also.”

In other news, on Feb 27, another customer voiced his concern in an online complaint group, stating that he had spent $5.50 on his meal and included a photo to support his claim. He also noted that food prices at the food centre were rising.

The online user, Bryan Tay, shared an image in the group of what looked like a bowl of Prawn Mee (Hokkien Prawn Noodles). This well-known dish from Singapore and Malaysia typically features yellow noodles, sometimes paired with rice vermicelli, served either in a flavorful prawn-based broth or as a dry version with a rich, savoury sauce. Mr Tay reportedly paid $5.50 for his order.

