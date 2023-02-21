‘What’s the point of giving you few dollars here & there, but so many policies & actions are inflationary?’ — Netizen on Govt’s response to inflation

SINGAPORE: An online user has shared concern over the government’s response to inflation, arguing that some of its actions are inflationary.

A netizen took to social media on Sunday (Dec 19) to share his sentiments on inflation and the Singaporean government’s response. “Say help you with cost of living, but so many actions are inflationary?” the post read. The online user asked, “What’s the point of giving you a few dollars here and there, but so many policies and actions are inflationary, which may further fuel the rise in the cost of living?”

In his post, he listed ten different examples. Included in the list were the GST hike and the increase in property tax, CPF contribution ceiling, ERP, public transport fares, and fuel tax. Increased HDB and BTO prices “to record highs” were also included.

Many other Singaporeans added their two cents to the post’s comments section. “They just give you a little, tell you that you are their voters and when they get the seats, they screw you for five years and before the next GE this plot repeats,’ said one.

“For years, the current government has assured us they will tackle the high cost of living such as providing affordable housing because property prices are spiraling out of control, even for HDB!” argued another.

“Food costs are rising, daily groceries are also rising. Taxes are rising. What is the solution? It addresses the issue with the occasional one-off payouts, which is not the sustainable answer in the long run. Why not increase corporate tax? That will definitely generate billions…but of course we also have a lot of politicians affiliated to corporations here so it will affect them as well…”

