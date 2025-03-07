SINGAPORE: A soon-to-be-graduate took to social media on Thursday (March 6) to ask Singaporeans with more experience in the workforce for advice on how to properly back out of a job offer.

“NTU Undergraduate graduating in May,” the post read. “I applied for many, many jobs but only a few got back to me for an interview. At that time, only my previous internship company offered me an offer letter.”

According to the writer, after asking how much time he could delay giving them an answer, they gave him a week.

“A week later, no other company got back to me so I signed the offer letter (legally binding) cause I kiasu and am worried I (won’t) find a job. I feel the pay and job role is meh so I’m still looking for better opportunities as I don’t really want to work there but I’m afraid I cannot secure a job after graduating.”

They asked, “If a better opportunity comes, how do I tell HR that I want to pursue other opportunities instead?”

A handful responded to the post, encouraging the young writer to be wise by taking the job offered to him first and then just resign if a new job opportunity comes up.

“You haven’t found a new job yet, right? Why are you worrying over a hypothetical scenario that hasn’t happened yet?” asked one commenter.

They added that the post author should “focus on making the best of your current situation rather than worrying about something that might not even happen.”

A few, on the other hand, suggested looking at the contract first.

“Read your contract,” said one. “Generally, as long as it’s before the start date, you can (opt to not) turn up for work and won’t be liable for it. However, there are some contracts that specifically state the T&C in (case an) event such as this happens and there are penalties.”

According to the Ministry of Manpower, if a newly hired employee signs a letter of employment but fails to report to work, the employer has limited options. Once an employment contract is signed, both parties are expected to honour their commitments. However, in exceptional circumstances where fulfilling these obligations is not possible, the responsible party should notify the other as soon as possible. Open communication and an amicable resolution are encouraged, with an explanation provided when feasible.

If an employee does not attend work on their first day, the Employment Claims Act does not apply since the individual has not officially commenced employment. As a result, the employer cannot claim notice pay or seek compensation under the Act. Instead, they may explore the option of filing a civil claim through the Court.

