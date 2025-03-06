SINGAPORE: A senior manager took to social media on Wednesday (March 5) to ask Singaporeans for advice after he was offered a more senior role as deputy director. However, the job comes with a 10 to 20 per cent pay cut, fewer leave days, and reduced medical benefits. Many responded to the post, urging caution.

“I’m currently in a manager role at an organisation that pays above-average salaries across all ranks,” he shared. “I’ve received an offer for a more senior role at another organisation, but it comes with a 10-20% pay cut, fewer leave days, and reduced medical benefits. Would love to get some career advice on whether the move is worth it.”

According to the post, the senior manager currently has an above-average salary and the flexibility of one work-from-home day per week. He shared that although his relationship with his immediate director is “so-so,” he has established strong working relationships with most division directors. However, challenges in his current role include having to deal with a toxic colleague and a “poor” immediate boss.

In contrast to his current role, the new offer for a deputy director position comes with several financial and benefit-related disadvantages. “Salary drop: 12% cut, assuming average performance,” he shared. “Bonus loss: Will have to forgo bonus ($20ishk) if I accept new role; Medical benefits: Huge drop in medical in new org. (current org offers X in medical) vs (new org offers 0.1X only), about 90% drop; Leave: reduction of 3 days of AL.”

At the same time, despite these drawbacks, the new position presents several attractive opportunities. It offers a more collaborative work environment, a Deputy Director title that could lead to future leadership roles, and an additional work-from-home day (two instead of one). Furthermore, the potential for better career progression is promising under a more capable director.

Many responded to the post, sharing their two cents on the matter, with most saying they would not go for the new role. A handful even cautioned the man about title inflation.

“Title is nothing,” said one. “A filled pocket with a better quality of life definitely beats a title. Not forgetting that you will have to work your way up the pay scale again if you decide to take the pay cut. How long will that take?”

“Your pros are not really pros,” said another. “Having better colleagues is something you wouldn’t know until you join the new company and have worked with them for a decent period of time. Possible better career progression is not confirmed until you’ve been working there for a while too. Title is meaningless as they’re arbitrary depending on the company. The only pros you’re getting is two days WFH instead of one, and you’re taking a huge cut in the package as well as opportunity cost. This is not mentioning that moving is a risk factor since you need to go through probation again and there’s a risk you might not be a culture fit.”

Another said, “Title is not going to pay for your next meal, bro.”

