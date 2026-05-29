ERP rates in Singapore to increase by S$1 at AYE & PIE from June 29 to manage congestion; up to S$5 at certain timing

SINGAPORE: Singapore vehicle drivers will get a small breather during the June school holidays, but then some of that relief will disappear by the end of the month.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on May 25 that Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges will be reduced at six locations from June 2 to June 28 due to lighter expected traffic during the school holiday season.

However, from June 29, ERP rates on selected stretches of the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and Pan Island Expressway (PIE) will increase by S$1 as congestion builds again. The revised rates mean some motorists could pay up to S$5 during peak periods.

According to LTA, traffic speeds across several expressways slowed in April 2026, prompting the latest round of adjustments. The agency said the changes are meant to keep traffic moving rather than punish drivers.

Higher charges return on two busy expressways

From June 29, motorists using parts of the AYE and PIE during morning peak hours will pay more. At the AYE gantries after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, ERP charges between 7:30 am and 8 am will rise from S$4 to S$5.

Drivers travelling slightly earlier, from 7 am to 7:30 am, will start paying S$1, where charges were previously free. Meanwhile, drivers entering the PIE near Kallang Bahru and Bendemeer will also see increases across four morning time slots. Charges there will climb to between S$1 and S$4 depending on timing.

The changes show that returning-to-office habits and heavier road traffic appear to be settling back into pre-pandemic patterns.

June school holidays bring temporary ERP discounts

The temporary cuts will affect 18 time slots across six ERP locations. Among the changes, drivers heading into the city on the AYE before Alexandra Road between 8 am and 8.30 am will not pay ERP during the holiday period.

Charges at selected gantries along the Central Expressway (CTE), Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE), and PIE will also be lowered by S$1.

Some of the biggest discounts will be available at the KPE after the Defu Flyover, where charges during the busiest morning stretch will fall from S$6 to S$5, and from S$5 to S$4, depending on timing. The reduced rates end on June 28.

Orchard ERP may make a comeback

LTA also revealed that it is closely monitoring congestion in Orchard and may restart ERP operations there if traffic worsens further.

The Orchard cordon has remained unpriced since April 2020, during the pandemic, but LTA said traffic speeds in the area have stayed below what it considers optimal since October 2025. If congestion continues to worsen next quarter, ERP charges could return to Orchard.

That possibility may catch the attention of both drivers and retailers. Orchard Road has seen larger crowds in recent months, especially on weekends and during major shopping periods. Still, more congestion could also lead to longer travel times and higher driving costs.

ERP remains Singapore’s traffic pressure valve

ERP reviews usually happen every quarter. However, each adjustment affects motorists in terms of transport costs and daily commuting pressure.

Supporters see ERP as one of the few systems that keep Singapore’s roads from completely locking up during peak hours. Critics, however, may view each increase as another expense added to already rising living costs.

LTA said it will continue monitoring traffic conditions and may revise rates again if congestion changes.

Singapore’s road space remains limited, and demand keeps rising whenever traffic eases slightly. The cycle has become almost the same over the years: smoother roads attract more cars, congestion returns, and ERP follows close behind.