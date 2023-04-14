‘Who hangs clothing in the bus?’ — Photo of clothing item hanging on bus handle irks netizens

SINGAPORE: A photo of clothing hung on a bus has been circulated on social media. Many have reacted to the odd sighting within public transportation.

It’s not every day you see a bus handle used as a makeshift clothesline. Well, on Tuesday (April 11), an online user gave Singaporeans a chance to see just that. A photo of a shirt hung on a bus handle was shared with multiple Facebook groups. “Who hangs clothing on the bus?” the caption read.

Many responded to the post in the comments section. While some expressed their exasperation over such actions, others played along with jokes. “For selling,” wrote one, while another joked that the person responsible for doing such a thing was the bus driver’s wife.

Still, a third saw it as a sign of a lack of education. One argued that sometimes, such public posts are the only way that people will learn. “These are great opportunities for the internet vigilantes to actually dig and shame,” the comment read. “Because these (people) need a series of social media reputation assassinations to learn their lesson properly.”

In recent news, netizens have shared other odd sightings on public transportation. For example, on the first week of April 2023, an online user shared a photo of a passenger seemingly getting too comfortable on public transport. The man was seen with his feet propped up. “Who needs hands when you have one foot on handle, one foot on seat,” the caption read.

While some netizens used the post as an entry point to evaluate the design of public vehicles in Singapore, others questioned whether the netizen took action and spoke to the passenger.

