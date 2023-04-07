‘Who needs hands when you have one foot on handle, one foot on seat’ — Passenger captured getting too comfortable on public transport

SINGAPORE: Netizens have responded to an online post wherein a netizen shared a photo of a passenger seemingly getting a little too comfortable on public transport.

An online user took to an online news forum for all things Singapore to share a photo of a man travelling on public transport with his feet propped up. “Who needs hands when you have one foot on handle, one foot on seat,” the caption read.

Some netizens who caught wind of the post shared their thoughts on the matter. While some took the opportunity to talk about what they think about the design of such public vehicles in Singapore, others instead questioned whether the netizen who posted the photo pointed out the mistake to the individual in question.

“That’s pure(ly) unhygienic. Seriously,” said one. However, a few zeroed in on the design of the bus. “Not going to lie,” said one, “The design of this kinda bus is just stupid. That seat on the opposite just screams awkward when the bus is packed and nobody likes to sit there.”

“Can’t understand the logic behind the seat facing the other way,” said another. “Makes me feel nauseous too whenever I have to use it.”

A third wrote, “It is due to the low floor bus design; the rear-facing seats are positioned above the wheel arch. Some older wheelchair-accessible buses (e.g. Scania K230UBs) have a fully raised rear half after the exit door, thus allowing for a regular seating arrangement. However, a major disadvantage is that there is a step leading to the rear half, which can be a tripping hazard especially when the bus accelerates/brakes.”

Still, others questioned the netizen who posted the photo, asking if he or she did anything to alert the individual as to his behaviour.

“So did you confront that guy and tell him to put his leg down?” asked one. Another wrote “I think the Redditor should have confronted the guy in a firm but friendly manner to request the guy to put his legs down. Highlighting the issue is one thing but what’s the next step? Taking a picture and posting here doesn’t solve the issue. That guy probably doesn’t even know he has been exposed. Probably will do it again.”

