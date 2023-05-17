“I just wanted to rant,” says TikTok user who got told by netizens she needs to wave for a bus to stop for her

SINGAPORE: A woman got soundly scolded by commenters after uploading a video on TikTok where she asked if it was her fault that a bus didn’t stop for her after she had waited nine minutes for the bus.

The commenters said she should have raised her hand to stop the bus.

TikTok user @abercado in a post on May 6 said she had been waiting for bus number 2.

When she saw the bus, she decided to just stand there and wait, perhaps assuming that the driver would see her.

“Is it my fault that I never put my hand out because the bus just (drove) away? HUH! Can like that one meh?” she asked, appearing to be genuinely puzzled.

“So I stand there, it’s not enough? I have to put my hand out, is it? This is why I hate taking bus.”

Well, she should have known that the people of the internet would be coming for her.

“No wave no stop,” said one commenter, whose account is called YourBusCaptain. She answered, “If the real bus captain says so, its 100% true. I will wave from now on.”

“U sit infront of your food, the food ownself go into your mouth isit?”, a netizen asked her.

Another asked, “When u alighting from bus, do you think the bus will stop just by standing at the door without pressing the bell? ?”

Yet another asked if it was her first day in the country. Ouch.

Fortunately, @abercado appears to have a great sense of humour. In her next post, she filmed herself putting her hand out to hail a bus to see if it would work.

It did.

In yet another video, she posted YouBusCaptain’s comment, and added, “Okay guys, I just wanted to rant but now the whole TikTok is telling me to wave.”

A few days later, after having got some attention in the media, she reiterated that she had only wanted to rant and nothing more.

“tldr: i just thought the driver did it on purpose and wanted to rant, anyways i’ll flag for the bus to stop, but if it happens again, am i allowed another rant?”

@abercado tldr: i just thought the driver did it on purpose and wanted to rant, anyways i’ll flag for the bus to stop, but if it happens again, am i allowed another rant? ♬ original sound – bak chor mee 🍜 – bak chor mee 🍜

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg