‘This kind of seating plan should be discontinued’ — Bus seats facing each other draw ire

SINGAPORE: After a netizen shared a photo with passengers on a bus propping their feet up on the inward-facing seats in front of them, the netizen and many others argued that this type of seat plan in public buses should be discontinued. While some agreed, others said the problem is not the bus design but the people who exhibit such behaviour.

The online user took to a Facebook group on Friday (April 14) to share a photo of two passengers with their feet propped up on the two seats facing them. They also put plastic bags on the seats.

“This kind of seating plan should be discontinued,” the netizen wrote.

Many netizens flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts in response to the post. Many agreed that such seating design should be discontinued, with a handful calling it uncomfortable.

“Many buses are a waste of public funds,” wrote one. “The interior design of seat and arrangement is wrong to begin (wit). It seems to be designed for buses that do not allow standing passengers as the aisle is too narrow.”

“The seating plans of the new buses are ridiculous,” wrote another. “Why make some passengers face backward? It is very uncomfortable traveling backward instead of forwards. Makes me giddy.”

“This (is) getting more comfortable for this seniors, the driver should do something about this,” said a third.

Many others, however, argued that the problem does not lie in the design of the buses but rather in the attitude of people who exhibit such behaviour. Many called out the individuals for their actions; some even called for a fine to be imposed.

“It’s not the seating plan. This is just unacceptable behaviour,” wrote one. Another said, “A fine should be imposed,” to which another responded, “Sadly, that’s the only language Singaporeans understand. We really lack social etiquette as a natural behaviour.”

Still, another commented, “The real fact of discontinuation should not be the seating plan but rather the behaviour of those passengers instead!”

