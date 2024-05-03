;
Singapore businesses lead in public generative AI adoption, yet cybersecurity maturity lags behind global standards

ByJewel Stolarchuk

May 3, 2024

SINGAPORE: Singapore is embracing generative AI, with a staggering 93% of businesses using the technology primarily for cybersecurity operations, according to a recent survey conducted by Splunk. However, the survey also revealed a gap in cybersecurity maturity, indicating that local businesses are not keeping pace with global standards.

Despite the high adoption rate of generative AI, a significant proportion of security leaders in Singapore expressed concerns about the technology’s broader implications.

The survey found that 44% of security leaders in Singapore consider generative AI a top initiative this year. Yet, 34% of these leaders admitted they did not have policies in place for generative AI, and 65% acknowledged they do not fully understand its implications.

Additionally, the survey highlighted that Singapore’s cybersecurity programs lag behind global standards. Only 14% of Singapore security leaders identified their cybersecurity programs as “developing,” compared to just 7% of their global counterparts.

Patrick Coughlin, Senior Vice President of global technical sales at Splunk, commented on these findings, stating, “We are in an AI gold rush, with bad actors and security professionals both trying to seize the advantage. The introduction of generative AI creates new opportunities for organizations to streamline processes, increase productivity, and limit staff burnout.”

However, cybersecurity leaders in Singapore are divided on whether generative AI benefits or harms cybersecurity efforts. According to the survey, 45% believe generative AI gives threat actors an edge, while 43% think it represents a win for cybersecurity defenders. Only 12% said the advantages would likely cancel each other out.

“Unfortunately, generative AI also presents unprecedented advantages for threat actors,” Mr Coughlin explained. “To combat this new threat landscape, defenders must outpace threat actors in the race to harness and securely deploy the power of generative AI.”

The survey conducted by Splunk included responses from 1,650 global leaders across 16 industries, providing a comprehensive view of the state of cybersecurity and the impact of generative AI. As Singapore businesses continue to embrace this technology, the challenge remains to strengthen cybersecurity policies and programs to ensure a safe and secure digital environment for all.

