“Low effort sign” that’s actually “high effort art” goes viral on Reddit for creativity and design

SINGAPORE: A video art installation at a public transportation station has gone viral online for how it has succeeded in catching viewers’ attention.

After an online user shared a snippet of a video art installation at Kaki Bukit, praising the “low effort sign,” many other online users flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on what many clarified to be a work of art by artist Hans Tan, who is both a designer and educator.

“No idea how this got approved, but I love how low effort it is,” wrote the netizen. “Such authenticity.”

Many netizens responded to the post, with a handful clarifying that it is actually a video art installation by Mr Tan. According to the designer’s website, The word “Welcome,” which shows on one side, is written by students and residents. Conversely, “Kaki Bukit,” which is displayed on the other side, is written by people who work at industrial companies. The word “to” is written by the artist himself.

“In a structured country like Singapore, I think it’s pretty nice to see something so simple yet sends the message. Thumbs up.” said one netizen.

Many shared how much they appreciate the design and concept. “Bruh, I saw this a few weeks ago and I did a double take,” said another. “Didn’t know it was meant to be artistic. Now that I know, real cool!”

A few graciously pointed out that a lot of effort was actually put into the video art, with one saying “Actually, this is hand-made rather than some mass-produced graphic, so it’s high effort.”

The netizen who posted the photo replied to one of the comments graciously as well, saying, “I wish I can change my post title because it really is high effort and meaningful. Thank you for educating me Singaporeans of Reddit.”

