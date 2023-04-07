Stories you might’ve missed, April 7

Geylang Serai stallholders who paid over $20K rent regret taking stalls but PAP MP praises record number of visitors

SINGAPORE: While some stallholders at the Geylang Serai Bazaar lament that they are losing money after paying over $20,000 in rental fees and not getting enough business, Minister of State Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim has praised the record number of visitors to the night market on social media. Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, serving his third term in Parliament as a People’s Action Party (PAP) MP, was made Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development​​​​​​ after the 2020 General Election. He is also the lead adviser of Wisma Geylang Serai. Read more here…

Video of motorcyclist using his phone while ferrying helmetless pillion rider goes viral

SINGAPORE: A video capturing the dangerous behaviour of a motorcyclist and his pillion rider has gone viral online after the man riding the bike was caught looking at his mobile phone while the woman behind him was not wearing a helmet.

The Facebook page uploaded the video online yesterday (6 Apr) and said that the incident took place around 6:15 pm on Tuesday (4 Apr) along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) leading to Changi Airport.

Read more here…

Heavy congestion at Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints continues with 5-hour jam on Good Friday

SINGAPORE: The heavy congestion across the Singapore-Malaysia land border crossings has continued this morning (7 Apr) as Singaporeans take advantage of the Good Friday-Easter long weekend to vacation in Malaysia. The Woodlands and Tuas crossings have been near-gridlock since yesterday, the eve of Good Friday. After a brief reprieve in the wee hours of the morning, both crossings again became congested early this morning.

Stall owner returns to sell $1 vadai despite high rent at Geylang Serai Bazaar to honour his late wife

SINGAPORE: As high rental fees at the Geylang Serai Bazaar made headlines last month, one family who has set up a stall at the market has won hearts.

Owned by 65-year-old Mr Raj Govin, “Mr Wadeh” has been a family-run stall selling prawn vadai since 2002. Mr Wadeh sells the cheapest vadai across the Geylang Serai market, with one piece of prawn vadai selling for just $1.

Read more here…

‘Food delivery guy on e-bike almost hit my baby in her stroller today’ — Mother airs grievance online

SINGAPORE: Every parent’s worst nightmare–seeing your child anywhere near danger. An online user recently took to social media to share an unpleasant experience where a food delivery rider allegedly hit a baby in a stroller.

A parent took to an online news forum recently to share a stressful experience allegedly involving a food delivery rider. “A food delivery guy on an e-bike almost hit my baby in her stroller today,” the post was titled.

