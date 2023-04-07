Heavy congestion at Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints continues with 5-hour jam on Good Friday

SINGAPORE: The heavy congestion across the Singapore-Malaysia land border crossings has continued this morning (7 Apr) as Singaporeans take advantage of the Good Friday-Easter long weekend to vacation in Malaysia.

The Woodlands and Tuas crossings have been near-gridlock since yesterday, the eve of Good Friday. After a brief reprieve in the wee hours of the morning, both crossings again became congested early this morning.

It may now take drivers nearly four hours to enter Johor from Woodlands and up to five hours to pass through the Tuas second link.

Checkpoint.sg, a mobile application that monitors traffic conditions at checkpoints, shows that at around 8:40 am today, the time it takes to cross Woodlands Checkpoint into Malaysia is between 150 minutes and 225 minutes.

Those entering Malaysia through Tuas may be on the road for at least three hours, with an estimated travel time from 190 minutes to 280 minutes.

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said at 5.35 am that one of the two lanes at Woodlands Checkpoint was closed early after a traffic accident occurred on the viaduct leading to the checkpoint. The ICA updated an hour later that both lanes were in operation again.

ICA added, at 8:30 am, that outbound traffic at Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoints remain extremely busy. The latest update, just before noon, notes that there continues to be heavy departure traffic with continuous tailback from Malaysia.

The authority advised that delays are expected, and travellers should factor in additional time for immigration clearance. Reminding drivers to maintain lane discipline and cooperate with on-site officers. ICA urged travellers to check the latest road conditions before embarking on their journey.

