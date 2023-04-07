‘Food delivery guy on e-bike almost hit my baby in her stroller today’ — Mother airs grievance online

SINGAPORE: Every parent’s worst nightmare–seeing your child anywhere near danger. An online user recently took to social media to share an unpleasant experience where a food delivery rider allegedly hit a baby in a stroller.

A parent took to an online news forum recently to share a stressful experience allegedly involving a food delivery rider. “A food delivery guy on an e-bike almost hit my baby in her stroller today,” the post was titled.

“I want to clarify that this took place at an off-peak hour (12pm on a Saturday) on a pedestrian path where e-bikes are banned,” the parent stared off. “There was a scaffolding that blocked the T-path that I was approaching, and my spidey-senses told me to check before pushing the stroller out. Sure enough, the rider on his e-bike zoomed past (at an unregulated speed), and I would certainly have been hit if I had not stepped back. The rider yelled out ‘sorry sorry’ as he passed with no indication of slowing down.”

The netizen’s husband chased after the rider “to demand for his phone number.” The netizen added, “He told me he seemed apologetic and he let him go, where the rider then dismounted and pushed his e-bike until (he was) out of our sight.”

The netizen shared the challenge in reporting the driver, saying, “There was no hit / damage, I can’t do anything about it. I can’t report him as I don’t know what platform he works for. I can’t get the police involved as there is no license tied to his vehicle, despite a legal ban that was laid out to prevent exactly such incidents.”

The concerned parent raised a few pressing questions, writing, “I am not against riders – I deeply respect that they are out there to make their livelihoods, but is your delivery more important than the safety of my child, or your own safety? Is the near-miss not enough for you to feel to need to slow down and check if we are okay? Are you going to blatantly ignore this incident and cause a bigger, more painful lesson for someone else or for yourself?

Should we have collided, your “sorry” will not un-scar my 9-month-old, or me. Your biggest issue would not be a missed delivery, and both your day and mine would have turned out very differently. You’re still out there making deliveries because I hesitated to push my baby’s stroller out onto the pedestrian path that I had every right to access on a Saturday afternoon.”

The netizen shared that one of the reasons for sharing the post is to raise “more awareness towards pedestrians and riders alike to not take our road safety for granted.”

