;
Business & Economy

WP’s Louis Chua explains why $1 is worth less in Singapore than elsewhere

ByAnna Maria Romero

May 7, 2024

SINGAPORE: Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua posted an interesting question on Facebook on Tuesday morning (May 7): “Why is $1 worth less in Singapore than elsewhere?”

The Sengkang GRC MP added that his post would not be about inflation but is in reference to an article in The Financial Times titled “Singapore battles to revive struggling stock market,” an issue he considers close to his heart since he is an equity analyst.

“We are supposed to be one of the leading financial centres in the world, but our equity markets do not suggest so. Increasingly, we see that valuations of companies listed here have been on the decline.

Meaning a dollar of earnings in Singapore is worth less than the same dollar of earnings in other exchanges,” wrote Mr Chua.

He then proceeded to list a possible way to address the issue for Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC to invest in local companies in Singapore’s stock exchanges in the same way that other sovereign wealth funds invest in their local exchanges.

See also  GE 2020: A better calibre of opposition Part 1: A look at WP's standout candidates

Mr Chua also mentioned a question his fellow Sengkang MP, Ms He Ting Ru, raised in Parliament, which concerns encouraging locally incorporated technology companies to choose the Singapore Exchange (SGX) over foreign stock markets for their Initial Public Offerings (IPOs).

He added that he has suggested to the Ministry of Trade and Industry that “while it’s a company’s commercial decision on where they wish to list, we could have local companies, especially those receiving state funding to have a dual listing in Singapore too.”

Mr Chua continued his post in a comment, pointing out that he has called on the Government to consider imposing regulatory requirements for companies to meet minimum governance standards.

However, he underlined that “the most important factor in my view is corporate governance” and that the government should lead by example.

“The Singapore Exchange Regulation CEO has recently capped independent directors’ tenure and require the exact amount and breakdown of remuneration paid to directors and the CEO to be disclosed.

See also  WP MPs invited to Masjid Al-Mawaddah, the "loving and affectionate mosque"

This after continued poor remuneration disclosures over the years despite SGX urging.

For Statutory Boards and Government companies, especially those tasked with managing public monies, the level of public accountability and transparency required is even higher in my opinion.”

Mr Chua included in his post the answers given in Parliament to the issues he raised, explaining the government’s position on this matter. /TISG

ByAnna Maria Romero

Related Post

Business & Economy

Bursa Malaysia preparing to launch used cooking oil futures contract in December

November 14, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business & Economy

Singapore’s six-month treasury bill yield rises to 3.04% amid uncertainty over US rate cuts next year

November 8, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Asia Business & Economy

China says more rivalry expected with Trump in power, the nation speculates on ties

November 7, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Project 2025: The Heritage Foundation path to MAGA

November 17, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Lifestyle

Netizens call out woman who bought discounted trolleys and got upset after the store dropped prices 2 weeks later

November 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ACRES warns residents to take precautions with their dogs after a man was seen poisoning pigeons at Choa Chu Kang

November 17, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Lifestyle

Fresh grad who got 3 job offers says he’s unsure which salary package to accept: “Squarepoint Capital $7.6K, Amazon $7.3K or Shopee $6.5K?”

November 17, 2024 Yoko Nicole

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.