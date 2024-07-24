SINGAPORE: In a significant move to bolster technological advancements in the financial sector, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has pledged up to $100 million to support the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing.

This funding commitment is part of the Financial Sector Technology and Innovation Grant Scheme (FSTI 3.0), as detailed in a recent statement by the central bank.

MAS’s initiative aims to establish Singapore as a leading hub for AI and quantum technologies within the financial industry.

The newly allocated funds will be channelled through various grant categories designed to foster innovation and enhance security in the sector.

A key component of this initiative is the introduction of a quantum track featuring three distinct grants: Technology Centres, Technology Innovation, and Security.

The Technology Centres grant offers funding covering up to 50% of manpower and other qualifying expenses related to quantum computing and security functions over 24 months.

This grant is aimed at developing robust quantum capabilities within financial institutions.

The Technology Innovation grant will provide co-funding of up to 50% to support the exploration and implementation of quantum solutions.

This grant is designed to encourage financial institutions to experiment with and adopt quantum technologies, potentially revolutionizing how complex financial problems are solved.

The Security grant, meanwhile, offers support of up to 30% for the development and experimentation of quantum technology-related pilots.

This grant is focused on enhancing the security aspects of financial operations, ensuring that as new technologies are adopted, they do not compromise the integrity and safety of financial data and transactions.

In addition to the quantum track, MAS has announced enhancements to the AI and data grant scheme under FSTI 3.0.

This enhancement aims to assist financial institutions in establishing AI innovation centres within Singapore and accelerate the adoption of industry-wide AI solutions.

The support provided under this scheme is expected to drive significant advancements in AI applications, fostering a more innovative and efficient financial ecosystem.

The substantial financial support aims to spur innovation, attract top-tier talent, and position Singapore as a leader in integrating AI and quantum computing in finance. /TISG