‘Job market is brutal’ — Singaporean ‘so worried’ she’ll never find a job says

SINGAPORE: “How is the job market and what are the chances of being unemployed more than 6 months?” wrote a concerned jobseeker on r/askSingapore on Thursday (Aug 24).

Explaining that her educational background is in STEM and chemistry, u/applepiecinnamon added. “Boy… the job market is brutal. Applied for 20+ jobs and was only shortlisted for interview for 3 jobs.

I’m so worried that I will never find a job. I don’t think my CV is bad? I will graduate with a postgrad degree. I’ve had one teaching & research job, as well as a project officer job in my CV. So about 3+ years working experience.”

Some commenters on her post encouraged her that she’s on the right track, telling her that her shortlist and interview rate are actually quite good.

Another STEM jobseeker wrote that he’s also struggling to find work. ”I can only speak from my experience but it’s been horrible for me lmao I have 3+ years of experience as well (2+ in tech, 1 in research) and it’s been 4 months now and I still can’t get anything.”

One wrote, “The job market definitely isn’t easy now. I see my capable peers having a difficult time landing roles as well. Science degrees are also not the most marketable/useful esp if you’re not looking for STEM jobs.”

“This job market is getting scarier,” wrote another.

One chimed in that, “It’s definitely tougher to find now compared to the past, if you think it’s gonna get any easier… Tough luck. We’re not just having competitors locally, but regionally as well. Also, if you think sending out 10 resumes is bs/ too little, there’s definitely people sending out 50 resumes per day. Ultimately, it’s just how hungry you are. To finally answer your question – how likely is it to be jobless for more than 6 months? VERY LIKELY!!! Good luck to all job seekers.”

“It’s pretty brutal right now. Hearing from others that it takes between 6-12 months to land a good offer. Good luck!” a netizen said.

