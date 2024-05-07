SINGAPORE: After coming home from an overseas holiday trip, a woman discovered that over S$100,000 worth of cash and gold jewellery were missing.

She made the unfortunate discovery when she opened the safe at her home at Pinevale Condominium in Tampines on Oct. 24, 2023.

Fifty-six-year-old Ms Wang, who works in finance, found out that her jewellery and cash were gone after opening the safe to retrieve a piece of jewellery that she was planning on giving one of her relatives, as she was scheduled to fly out again the following day, according to a May 6 (Monday) report in Shin Min Daily News.

Unfortunately, as she does not have CCTV cameras in her home, it will be hard to find out how her cash and jewellery were stolen. She has since installed security cameras to prevent thefts from occurring in the future.

Additionally, it had been a number of months since she had checked the safe, which made finding out when the theft occurred even more difficult.

She said the missing cash was worth between $20,000 to $30,000 in US dollars and euros, while the jewellery she lost was worth between S$60,000 to S$70,000.

On a more sentimental level, the theft meant the loss of the necklace Ms Wang had worn during her wedding tea ceremony as well as a gift for her child, she told the Chinese Daily.

Ms Wang talked to her domestic helper concerning the missing cash and jewellery. In addition, she searched the maid’s room but found no gold jewellery there.

She then went on to call the police, who said that an investigation was ongoing.

The police questioned Ms Wang’s 29-year-old helper from Myanmar, who has since been fired. Her work permit has also been cancelled.

Ms Wang told Shin Min Daily News that before the helper went with the police to the station for questioning, she quietly knelt by the door, which Ms Wang found strange.

She told Shin Min that she has not had problems with the helper, who began working for her in 2022 and has been teachable and has a good attitude. Nevertheless, Ms Wang is still suspicious of the helper. /TISG

Read also: Maid steals employer’s diamond jewellery, gold, and Rolex watch worth over S$57K

Featured image: Depositphotos