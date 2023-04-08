Morning Digest, April 8

Singaporean YouTuber Jianhao Tan gets $1m Mercedes dream car as a present from his wife

SINGAPORE: YouTuber Jianhao Tan recently shared on his Instagram account that he finally got his dream car – all thanks to his loving wife! The car is a luxurious Mercedes-Benz G63 in black. "Can't believe my wife bought me my dream car.. She surprised me but I was literally so stunned to speak I had no reaction. It's an overwhelming mix of emotions," said Tan in his post caption.

‘Who needs hands when you have one foot on handle, one foot on seat’ — Passenger captured getting too comfortable on public transport

SINGAPORE: Netizens have responded to an online post wherein a netizen shared a photo of a passenger seemingly getting a little too comfortable on public transport.

An online user took to an online news forum for all things Singapore to share a photo of a man travelling on public transport with his feet propped up. “Who needs hands when you have one foot on handle, one foot on seat,” the caption read.

“Low effort sign” that’s actually “high effort art” goes viral on Reddit for creativity and design

SINGAPORE: A video art installation at a public transportation station has gone viral online for how it has succeeded in catching viewers' attention. After an online user shared a snippet of a video art installation at Kaki Bukit, praising the "low effort sign," many other online users flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on what many clarified to be a work of art by artist Hans Tan, who is both a designer and educator.

Video of motorcyclist using his phone while ferrying helmetless pillion rider goes viral

SINGAPORE: A video capturing the dangerous behaviour of a motorcyclist and his pillion rider has gone viral online after the man riding the bike was caught looking at his mobile phone while the woman behind him was not wearing a helmet.

The Facebook page uploaded the video online yesterday (6 Apr) and said that the incident took place around 6:15 pm on Tuesday (4 Apr) along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) leading to Changi Airport.

Geylang Serai stallholders who paid over $20K rent regret taking stalls but PAP MP praises record number of visitors

SINGAPORE: While some stallholders at the Geylang Serai Bazaar lament that they are losing money after paying over $20,000 in rental fees and not getting enough business, Minister of State Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim has praised the record number of visitors to the night market on social media. Associate Professor Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, serving his third term in Parliament as a People's Action Party (PAP) MP, was made Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development​​​​​​ after the 2020 General Election. He is also the lead adviser of Wisma Geylang Serai.

