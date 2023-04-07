Singaporean YouTuber Jianhao Tan gets $1m Mercedes dream car as a present from his wife

SINGAPORE: YouTuber Jianhao Tan recently shared on his Instagram account that he finally got his dream car – all thanks to his loving wife! The car is a luxurious Mercedes-Benz G63 in black.

“Can’t believe my wife bought me my dream car.. She surprised me but I was literally so stunned to speak I had no reaction. It’s an overwhelming mix of emotions,” said Tan in his post caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JIANHAO TAN (@thejianhaotan)

He also said that he was so proud of her, and that he felt she should not be spending a lot on him. Most importantly, Tan stressed about the parking of his new buddy.

“…this is the craziest gift I ever gotten. Don’t know what I did to deserve this,” the YouTuber admitted.

Netizens have expressed their opinions and insights in the comments section.

One user said: “How’s ur bank account?”

One more IG user commented: “My man got a gift from his own money” which gained a reply from other users stating that his wife is a CEO of a jewellery company. She owns Starry Jewellery.

Another user stated: “We can see your car plate number”, which has a similar comment saying “i think u guys should blur the plate number…?” These comments gained no reply from Jianhao Tan.

A user also asked: “..does anyone want to be the debbie to my jian hao.”

DJ Jade Rasif also commented on the post, declaring that Jianhao Tan is indeed the ‘luckiest.’

Heiress Kim Lim also left a remark saying: “Omggggg so sweet.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg