Blackpink member Jisoo recently released her solo debut music video – which also turned out to be an instant fashion show. She managed to change into 13 outfits in three minutes.

Jisoo’s first solo song, “Flower”, officially launched on March 31. It exceeded 40 million views within 24 hours and achieved the highest record in K-Pop history by having over one million pre-order sales.

The album’s production was big as the team went to Los Angeles to shoot the music video. The costumes worn by Jisoo were all luxurious and stunning as well, which was worthy of the highest cost production disclosed by YG Entertainment in their pew-production statement.

In the music video, she wore dresses, bags, and accessories from Dior and Cartier, of which Jisoo is the brand’s endorser. She also wore pieces from The New Arrivals, an Instabul’s niche brand, and a Korean designer brand, LEE y.LEE y.

LEE y.LEE y had clothing that Blackpink members had worn in the past, and his pieces were often seen in famous fashion magazines in South Korea.

Jisoo wore works from the Chinese designer Susan Fang, Korean brand Atelier Rosetteblanc, Tikoonz custom rings, and Jimmy Choo’s boots. She displayed a Rick Owens 2023 dress from its Spring/Summer Collection and Amina Mauddi pointed-toe platform heels.

This is the first time Jisoo wore clothing made by Rick Owens, and the designer is infamous for its avant-garde designs. His works were worn by Hollywood personalities Rihanna, Hunter Schafer, and Zendaya on the red carpet.

In the latter part of the MV, Jisoo wore a dress from the New York brand Mirror Palais, and a piece from the Chinese designer Rui. Rui has become a brand favourite by stylists for its avant-garde and whimsical designs.

