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Tuesday, June 9, 2026
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Singapore
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(IG screengrab/ Sylvia Lim)
Singapore Politics
1 min.Read

Sylvia Lim goes on house visits amid blistering heat, but Singaporeans open up their homes, offer her cold drinks

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: It’s been remarkably hot and humid in Singapore recently, and the evenings have not brought much relief. Amid the heat, Workers’ Party chair Sylvia Lim found a warm and refreshing reception during recent house visits.

In an Instagram post on Sunday (June 7), Ms Lim included a video of herself standing under an umbrella as she and her team were just about to begin house visits at a landed estate at Kovan.

“The temperature is supposed to be around 34°, but it feels like maybe 38°,” she said with a laugh. “I don’t know if anyone is going to open their doors to us in this heat, but we’ll see.”

Perhaps to her surprise, not only did residents open up their gates and welcome her, but they also offered her cool drinks to help her hydrate amidst the heat.

“I know I’m stating the obvious, but it was blistering hot out there yesterday afternoon!  As we worked our way through the house visits, we were encouraged by the warmth of these residents and the thirst-quenching refreshments offered to us along the way. Hydration is so important.  Stay cool, All!” the WP chair wrote in the caption to her post.

She also added photos of cans of 100Plus and Coke she had been given.

Commenters on her post agreed that it has been hotter than usual. 

“Finally, someone’s mentioned the extra unbearable heat. Keep hydrated!” wrote one.

“YUP, the weather is so oppressively hot these few days,” added another.

Some reminded the 61-year-old Ms Lim to take care of herself. 

“Drink at least 500 ml every hour. Stay safe out there,” one wrote, while another added, “We need u fit + steady.” /TISG

Read also: Sylvia Lim invites Prime Minister to clarify selection process for the Attorney-General, but Edwin Tong says it is already clear, deliberate, & highly structured

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