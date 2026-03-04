SINGAPORE: In Parliament last Friday (Feb 27), Workers’ Party MP Sylvia Lim (Aljunied) called for the selection process for Attorney-General (AG) to be more transparent, given that it is a “uniquely sensitive position.”

The current AG is Lucien Wong, who is serving his fourth term in the position. He was first appointed in 2017 and was re-appointed in 2020 and 2023. At the beginning of the year, his term was renewed yet again for another three years, until Jan 13, 2029.

Ms Lim, is a lawyer by profession and chairs the WP, said that the AG, as Singapore’s public prosecutor, has the discretion to institute, conduct, or discontinue any criminal proceedings. Unlike judges, whose decisions are announced publicly in court, the AG need not do so, nor are his decisions subject to appeal.

“On the one hand, it is important that the AG can act unencumbered by political pressure. However, on the other, it is equally important for the AG to be consonant with public values so that he can act in the public interest,” said Ms Lim.

She also called the selection process for the position critical, and added that the “appointment process required by the constitution is currently thin,” with no requirement for public disclosure.

On Mr Wong, Ms Lim noted his distinguished legal career, but raised a concern about his age, as he will be 75 when his term ends.

She also said the public would have an interest in knowing more about the selection process for the post, and invited the Prime Minister “to provide more clarity on the selection process both now and for the future,” adding that “addressing these issues publicly would promote greater trust in our legal system.”

Rebuttal from Edwin Tong

Law Minister Edwin Tong answered Ms Lim on Monday (March 2), refuting her characterization of the selection process for the AG as “thin,” saying that the process is clear, deliberate, and highly structured, one that comes with appropriate checks and balances.

He underlined that the process is carried out in accordance with Singapore’s constitution, and “reflects a careful and considered balance between executive responsibility and institutional safeguards.”

Mr Tong also said that to hold a public consultation for the process could risk politicising a position “that must remain scrupulously non-partisan.”

The Minister said, “Our AG is not a politician. He is appointed based on professional excellence, integrity and judgement.” /TISG

