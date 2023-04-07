Hong Ling says she lost confidence after joining showbiz due to her ‘rectangular jaw’ and even considered getting surgery

SINGAPORE: In an episode of The Zoe and Liang show, local actress Hong Ling admitted that she lost confidence after entering showbiz, as people criticised her rectangular jaw. She said that in showbiz, appearance matters most.

“If you don’t stand out in terms of your looks, it may take you a longer time [to be famous] or you’ll need a special talent or good acting skills,” the actress admitted.

She added: “I think I lost confidence gradually after I joined showbiz.. I felt that I look okay, but many people criticised my looks and that was the first thing they’d go after”

As many people told her negative comments about her rectangular jaw, she considered getting plastic surgery. However, her friend who is a make-up artist said that she would look like an average influencer if she did this.

She took the advice and did not push through with the plastic surgery, and now the actress is happy that she did not change that about herself.

However, Hong Ling has no issues with people getting plastic surgery.

“If it can help you gain confidence, I think it’s fine. But a lot of people fail to solve the real reason behind their lack of confidence even after going under the knife,” the actress declared.

Hong Ling shared an experience of her friend who went for cosmetic surgery, but after getting four nose jobs, her friend still did not have the self-confidence.

“..cosmetic surgery can’t help them.. It’s their mindset that needs to change,” she added.

