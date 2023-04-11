Tasha Low: Top 10 Female Artists in Star Awards 2023, netizens applaud her achievement

SINGAPORE: Local artist Tasha Low posted her achievement on Instagram lately. She was among the Top 10 Female Artists in the recent Star Awards 2023. “Thank you for all the love and support,” the actress stated in her post caption.

The IG post contained two photographs, both showing Tasha Low in her outfit for the night – an elegant and stunning black long gown – while holding the award trophy. In the last clip, she also shared a video of her bowing to her fans while uttering the words ‘Thank you!’.

Netizens congratulated Tasha Low on her achievement and shared their opinions and insights in the comments section.

One IG user commended Tasha Low: “One thing good about Tasha is that she is genuinely humble, esp. to her fans. She just has no airs, and it is apparent through her interactions, body language, and actions. That’s what I like about her. Hope she stays this way even for years to come when she becomes a very established artiste!….”

This abovementioned comment gained a reply from another netizen, agreeing who agreed by saying: “agree!!! She is born to be a star!!!! Naturally gifted with the correct mindset, she will go far!!!!”

Another IG user declared: “Congratulations, your quality is clear to see, even more so considering your Kpop trainee background. Kudos!”

Before entering Singapore showbiz, Tasha Low led the South Korean girl group, Skarf, from 2012 to 2014.

One more supporter mentioned: “Hope you had a good dinner/ supper to celebrate this important milestone! Have a good rest tonight!!!… and all the best to whatever lies ahead for you!!! Will always support you in whatever you choose to pursue! Jia you!”

This is the first time that Tasha Low has been in the Top 10.

“So happy for you! Well deserved! 9 more to go,” said another supporter.

