Silent Walls drama receives backlash from LGBTQ+ publication founder for “outdated” and “harmful” portrayal of gay couple

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp’s drama Silent Walls received a comment from Sean Foo, the founder of the LGBTQ+ publication Dear Straight People. In an article written by Foo, he stated that the drama “pushed outdated harmful LGBT stereotypes”.

The 20-episode drama thriller focuses on four families residing in a mysterious house through 1938, 1983, 1988, and 2023. In each generation, one family member dies.

In one of the storylines, the drama features a gay couple, a young student and his dance instructor. These characters were played by artists Alfred Sun and Adam Chen respectively.

Foo said that the age gap between the gay couple is ‘problematic’ as it entails the stereotype that gay men are ‘predators and groomers.’ But that’s not the worst part.

One gay character has AIDS, and when the character dies, his partner commits suicide to join him. “Not only does this problematic storyline strengthen the notion that gay men are all diseased and promiscuous, it also suggests that gay couples will always meet a tragic fate,” stated Sean Foo.

The production company behind Silent Walls, Ochre Pictures, released a statement as their response to the issue. “The relationship in the story was presented with much empathy and dignity. Sadly it was a doomed relationship because of social and family issues,” Ochre Pictures declared.

It is said that Mediacorp also issued a separate statement saying that the company “had no intention to disrespect or discriminate against any persons or community.” However, this was not the first time Mediacorp was reported for ‘problematic portrayals’ of the LGBTQ+ community.

Sean Foo revealed that in 2020, Mediacorp’s “My Guardian Angels” also received backlash as they portrayed a gay paedophile with AIDS who abuses young boys.

Sean Foo admitted: “.. it seems like Mediacorp has forgotten the past controversy, as evidenced by the fact that they have once again, portrayed the gay community in a necessarily negative light.”

TISG has reached out to Mediacorp for comment and clarification. /TISG

