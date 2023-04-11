Jade Rasif asks which outfit she should wear for Star Awards 2023, netizen says ‘Be bold, wear nothing’

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, DJ Jade Rasif shared her choice of clothing for the Star Awards 2023 ceremony. She said that her preference varies from different gown styles and colours, depending on a specific award.

“Please do me a favour and VOTE for your favourite outfit in the comments (I need an outfit!!),” said Jade Rasif in her post caption. She also encouraged everyone to support and vote for their favourite artists.

Jade said that if she were to win the Best Actress award, she would be winning it wearing a red one-shoulder body-fitting dress coupled with minimalist black accessories, including the pendant on her necklace and her watch.

Suppose she were to be awarded the MyPick! Award as the Most Hated Villain, she would wear a black tulle dress paired with long black gloves and a spiked choker.

For the Most Popular Rising Star award, she opted to wear a pink-colored and tube infinity dress with silver accessories.

Netizens expressed their opinions and insights in the comments section.

One IG user stated: “Be bold, wear nothing”, which gained a reply from Jade stating, “if only I could.”

Another IG user commented: “Why are u attending the event? Are u a actress?”. This comment did not get a reply from Jade.

A similar comment was made by another netizen, stating: “Huh star awards no more candidates???”

Many people voted for the black dress and commented on her ‘villain’ look.

An IG user said: “Let’s go with the Villain Look. You can hide your parangs, machine guns and even, your minions under the dress. Star Awards domination.”

Another user declared: “Black [dress] could also be for a sugar daddy funeral.”

One more user admitted: “You bring out and stand out in BLACK!” which received a thank you reply from Jade.

