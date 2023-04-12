Das DD makes history as the first Indian nominee and winner at Star Awards 2023

SINGAPORE: Dharmadasa D Dharamahsena, commonly known as Das DD, won the Best Rising Star at the Star Awards 2023 for hosting Mediacorp’s #JustSwipeLah.

The win was a historical moment for him because this was his first award and he was the first person from an Indian ethnic background to be nominated and win in a performance category.

In a backstage interview with local media, Das DD shared that he brought a traditional Indian costume to wear at the event.

“If you thought that your dream is too big – I’m just a simple boy from Woodlands, and now I’m the first Indian to be nominated and win at Star Awards,” the host declared.

He added: “I think a lot of us limit ourselves in our minds, and sometimes society limits us, but I think it’s important for us to ignore these things and do what we need to do.”

Holding back tears, he admitted that there were times when he wanted to give up and was so happy to be nominated and win the award.

“So the moment they read my name, I just let it [tears] all out,” he revealed.

Das DD also told the local news outlet AsiaOne that he does not consider receiving an award at 33 as ‘late’.

He stated: “In this industry, we put an age to success and tag age to success, but I feel we can be successful at any age… I wouldn’t consider this late, I consider this perfect timing. I guess the stars are aligned.”

On Instagram, Das DD posted a picture of him kissing and raising his trophy with the caption: “Best Rising Star!!! We made history guys!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Das (@dasdyl)

Netizens congratulated him in the comments section.

One IG user said: “Congrats and thank you for making the Indian community proud!”

Another IG user remarked: “CONGRATS DAS!! SOO SOO PROUD U! I legit jumped at the coffee shop.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg