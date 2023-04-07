Video of motorcyclist using his phone while ferrying helmetless pillion rider goes viral

SINGAPORE: A video capturing the dangerous behaviour of a motorcyclist and his pillion rider has gone viral online after the man riding the bike was caught looking at his mobile phone while the woman behind him was not wearing a helmet.

The ROADS.sg Facebook page uploaded the video online yesterday (6 Apr) and said that the incident took place around 6:15 pm on Tuesday (4 Apr) along the Tampines Expressway (TPE) leading to Changi Airport.

The video, which has almost 100,000 views so far, shows a male motorcyclist with a female passenger on an expressway. He is seen holding a mobile phone in his left hand while manoeuvring his vehicle with his right hand. The man can be seen looking down at his mobile phone several times while riding the bike.

At the same time, the female pillion rider in the back seat also violated traffic regulations by not wearing a helmet.

Netizens have condemned the pair’s actions, pointing out that their behaviour endangered themselves and other road users.

Some netizens also criticised the person who took the video, opining that he should have confronted the couple and reported the incident directly to the traffic police or the Land Transport Authority.

Anyone riding a motorcycle caught not wearing a helmet may face up to three months in prison, a maximum fine of $1,000, or both. The penalty is increased for repeat offenders.

