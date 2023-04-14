 “LTA new ’employee’ undercover” — Netizen says after spotting monkey sitting by traffic camera, other netizens go bananas!

SINGAPORE: After a photo of a monkey seen sitting by a traffic camera was shared online, many netizens have shared a laugh over the rather strange animal sighting.

An online user took to an online group on Tuesday (April 12) to share a strange yet hilarious animal sighting. The group keeps track of all sorts of incidents around Singapore. The caption read, “LTA new ’employee’ undercover.” Attached to the post was a photo capturing a monkey sitting calmly by a traffic camera. The animal appeared to hand one hand perched on the camera.

The post got a laugh out of many Singaporeans and has been shared multiple times. A handful of people took to the post’s comments section to share a joke or two.

“Beware, no one escapes being caught,” said one.

Others made jokes about the monkey’s imaginary job type. “Volunteer and no need (for a) salary,” wrote one. Another wrote, “Outsourced.”

“Part timer, pay peanuts,” wrote a third.

Another made a joke about the fine one would pay if caught speeding. “One speeding ticket, one bunch of bananas,” the comment read.

One netizen replied to this comment by saying, “Better than playing lazy humans,” while another wrote “Tadaaaa… pay time,” and attached a sticker of a famous animated character known for a song about bananas.

Still, another joked, “Now I know why got monkey business for my ticket.”

It also seems this is not the only monkey sighting that recently made the news. Back at the end of March, a resident’s home security footage captured a monkey messing around with a sink. This monkey even went so far as to turn on the resident’s tap.

