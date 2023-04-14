‘Renovation disaster’ — Company allegedly leaves woman’s home with paint dripping everywhere

SINGAPORE: A TikTok user poured out her woes over her home renovations, including a paint job that left spatters all over her house.

Ms Natasha Kwek posted a video on Tuesday (Apr 11), saying that a “quite huge” renovation company collaborated with a “really huge furniture company known worldwide” for the renovations on her home, but the results were less than desirable.

“Who has issues with their house reno too? Renovation is really not something that you pay more means you can better results, though most time that’s the case. Sometimes you did what you could to ensure that you get the desired results but a lot had proved otherwise. I’m glad we had another trustworthy interior designer friend who drew out the design but the results delivered by this renovation company was terrible,” she wrote in the caption to her TikTok.

She added that she was so upset with the senior designer, who hired a group of painters “that was totally a disaster.”

The designer had promised that the results would be “good, good, good.” But the painters, whom she described as “cheaply-paid Bangladesh people,” left paint “dripping everywhere” over the floor, wardrobe, tiles of the toilet wall, etc.

The painting they had done was “crooked…in and out, in and out.”

When they were asked to fix the painting, they said they could not do it.

“I can do it myself!” added Ms Kwek.

She then proceeded to show photos and videos of the paint job, some of which even had “black parts in it.”

The homeowners ended up doing the touch-ups by themselves.

Pictures of their wardrobe with lots of paint smears were also shown, with Ms Kwek adding that they cleaned it up themselves with thinner.

“Now it’s much better, but if you see the previous photo, I tell you every owner would be really shocked with that.”

What appeared to be worse is that the company seems to blame each other, with the interior designer pushing responsibility to the project manager, who did the same with the business manager, she added.

“The renovation has dragged on to more than eight months,” she said.

And because people kept resigning—Ms Kwek said they went through three interior designers, two project managers, and three general managers—the work was delayed.

Fortunately, the final project manager who handled their renovation was a good one.

And while she did not name the company, it appears that commenters were able to guess who was responsible for her unsatisfactory renovation.

