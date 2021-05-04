Home News 49-year-old female cyclist dies, hit by bus at NTU

Concern over rise in accidents involving cyclists

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页

Hana O

Singapore – A 49-year-old woman died after a bus hit her bicycle at Nanyang Technological University (NTU) on Monday night (May 3).

Facebook page ROADS.sg shared the news of the accident on Tuesday (May 4).

According to the post, the female cyclist was hit by a bus at about 8.40 pm.

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页

Photo: FB screengrab/Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页

Emergency services were alerted to the crash along Nanyang Crescent, before the junction with Nanyang Drive,  reported Channel News Asia.

The female cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic.

The police said investigations are ongoing.

In response to the news, members of the online community expressed concern over the increasing number of road accidents involving cyclists.

On Mar 19, the police were alerted to an accident at the junction of Loyang Avenue and Pasir Ris Drive 1.

A cyclist from the Philippines died after getting trapped under an SBS bus.

It was reported that the front wheel of the cyclist’s bicycle got trapped under the wheel of the bus, dragging the cyclist for about 30 metres.

SCDF officers had to use lifting equipment to extricate him from the vehicle.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. He is survived by his wife and two sons aged eight and nine./TISG

Read related: Filipino cyclist who died in Loyang Avenue bus accident hoped to reunite with wife, sons, after pandemic

