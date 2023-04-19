Grab delivery rider urge customers to avoid massive grocery orders through grabmart

SINGAPORE: Grab delivery rider Dan Lee took to Facebook to share a massive grab mart order he received which consisted of eight 1.5 litre drinks and a 2.5 kg ice pack. The total weight of such an order is over 15 kilos.

“Not a complain but I know there is a grabmart where people can order groceries from the comfort of their home, but as a rider I want to say please if you can don’t order bulky stuff like a carton or multiple 1.5L bottles from grab,” Dan wrote in a Facebook post.

He tells customers that such orders can be placed through other platforms that are more logistically equipped.

“There is other platform for that.. I don’t know if you ever spare a thought but we are not van drivers like redmart etc mostly motor or bicycle riders and we suffer carrying these bulky stuff. Grab doesn’t care,” he added.

“Motorcycles and bicycles are not meant to carry bulky items. Should bring the matter to LTA to advise Grab,” commented a Facebook user.

“I bulk order so far no complaints from rider as i tip them more as needed 2 to 3 riders to delivery,” said another user, to which Dan replied that such a practice does not apply to Grab and that Grab riders are expected to do two trips for big orders instead of delegating the order to multiple delivery riders.

“That’s foodpanda good that they do that. But for grab they make us two trips if big orders,” Dan wrote.

“It’s okay here I’m still young and can carry heavy stuff but there are elderly doing delivery too and some don’t want to cancel as it will affect our cancelation rate for incentive,” he added.

Netizens shared their sympathies for delivery riders and believe there needs to be a change in the system.

“I think common sense lah should abolish bulky items, make problem for people also,” a user commented.

“You are right to bring this up. Hopefully your platform will consider this type of bulky orders,” supported another user.

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Dan Lee and Grab for comment but has yet to receive a response.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg