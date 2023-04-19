‘A mad, mad rush’ — Couple looks at 50 properties in 10 days before deciding to buy MacPherson flat

SINGAPORE: Buying property in Singapore is no joke, given the time and resources it takes. It’s no surprise that one couple viewed 50 properties before deciding on “the One.”

What’s surprising is that they saw all 50 in just ten days.

The story of the journey 40-year-old Kelveen and his wife Valencia, 30, took before landing a 4-room HDB resale flat in MacPherson was told recently on the PropertyGuru website.

Since Kelvveen and Valencia, an Indonesian national, had weathered the Covid-19 pandemic in Jakarta, they only decided to buy a home after travel restrictions had been lifted and they could move back to Singapore.

After applying for and receiving their HDB Loan Eligibility (HLE) letter in the middle of last year, while they were still based in Indonesia, they took note of the homes on PropertyGuru that they wanted to visit and then scheduled a ten-day viewing spree divided by location.

It was “truly a mad, mad rush,” the site quotes Kelveen as saying,” adding that they did their “shortlisting and managed to find a good property agent on PropertyGuru who Valencia felt comfortable with. We had viewing appointments booked one after another.”

And while the couple pushed through with all ten days of house-hunting, by day five, they had not only seen the flat at Macpherson but put an offer on it already.

Kelveen sounded very pleased at the decision they made, telling PropertyGuru that the flat is in “one of those areas that I really do enjoy. It’s incredibly accessible, a 20-minute bus ride to town, and 15 minutes to East Coast Park.”

And while it took a bit of time before renovations on the flat were done, the couple flew in every so often to check on the progress, finally moving back to Singapore a fortnight before the flat was finished.

Is this the couple’s forever home? Maybe, but then again, maybe not.

As much as they love it, they told Property Guru that they’d not closed the door on the possibility of making a profit from its sale once the five-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) is over. /TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg