Netizen asks “Can this even be a deal?” for 2 double filet-o-fish burgers priced $6.05

SINGAPORE: An online citizen has questioned if a world-famous fast-food chain’s $6.05 promo for two fish fillet burgers should even be considered a deal. A handful has responded to the post online.

The netizen took to an online Facebook group on Sunday (April 16) to share a photo of the advertisement. The deal is on Mondays and Tuesdays where customers can get two double fish fillet pattie burgers for S$6.05. After analysing the specifics of the promotion, the netizen questioned if the deal should even be considered a promo.

“Two double filet-o-fish burgers for $6.05,” the netizen wrote. “Can this even be considered a deal? Eat liao, also not full.” The caption went on to read “I(‘d) rather spend $3 (to) eat fishball noddle at a hawker centre, as I will be full eating it.”

In response to the post, a handful of netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts. While some left alternative suggestions for places to eat, a few pointed out that if one isn’t happy with a restaurant’s promo, then it’s simple–don’t eat there.

“Then don’t eat,” said one. “(The establishment) isn’t pointing (a) knife at you to eat.”

Another pointed out that the $3 fishball noodles mentioned in the post were also expensive, saying, “Uncle, $3 fishball noodle (is) also expensive leh…You just eat big bowl of plain white rice, (it) is less than a dollar.”

In recent news, a netizen did the math and calculated the change in price of a pack of handmade fishballs, and found that it had increased by 33 per cent. “After…increase in GST, (they’re) now priced at 30 pcs for $12. That’s a whopping 33% increase in pricing!” the post read.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg