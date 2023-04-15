Handmade fishballs go from $9 to $12 according to netizen

SINGAPORE: After doing the math before and after the GST hike, a netizen shared that the selling price of a certain brand of handmade fishballs has increased by 33 per cent. Many other netizens responded to the post sharing the netizen’s surprise.

An online user took to an online group for complaints on Tuesday (April 11) to talk about the increase in the price of a certain brand of handmade fishballs. “Dodo fresh handmade fishballs previously 30 pcs for $9,” the post read. “After…increase in GST, (they’re) now priced at 30 pcs for $12. That’s a whopping 33% increase in pricing!”

Many other people flocked to the comments section of the post to share the netizen’s sentiments. “Guess they thought (the) public don’t know how to do our maths,” said one. “Yes, I bought the pre-packed one from NTUC,” wrote another. “The price when up and from 12 to 10 pieces.”

A handful of other online users pointed out that there are a number of factors that contribute to such an increase in prices. “Additional one per cent add-on throughout the whole process,” said one. “That’s why (it) becomes a 33% increment.” “In businesses, there are a lot of fixed costs that increase like labour costs, rental, electricity, water, etc.” said another. “So the increase in all these add up and not just a simple 1%.” “GST not only for food, package material, electric, etc, all mark up,” pointed out a third. Still, one made reference to the government, saying, “Not only you don’t understand, but (the Singaporean government) also (doesn’t) understand! But not to worry, come 2025 they might do something about it…likely give you all more vouchers because mayors need to renew contracts.”

