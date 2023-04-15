Foreigner accused of molesting two teen girls at Sentosa water park

SINGAPORE: A foreign man has been charged with molesting two 15-year-old girls in separate incidents in a single afternoon at the Adventure Cove water park in Sentosa.

The court heard that 37-year-old Mauritius national Murchoyea Bumal preyed on the girls at the BluWater Bay Tsunami wave pool within Adventure Cove Waterpark on 18 March last year. He has been accused of slapping the buttock of one girl and then, approximately 15 minutes later, touching the private parts of another girl from behind.

The foreigner was charged with two counts of using criminal force against the teenagers, with the knowledge that it would likely outrage their modesty, on 31 March this year.

He appeared in court for a further mention of his case on April 13, and his case has been adjourned to May. If convicted of molestation, Bumal could face up to three years in jail, a fine, caning, or a combination of these penalties for each charge.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg