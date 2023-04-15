Morning Digest, April 15

Customer: ‘Teh C Kosong $1.40 at Kopitiam NTUC Punggol’ — Cheaper to make own drinks at home?

SINGAPORE: Netizens are responding to a post showcasing a $1.40-Teh C Kosong in a food and beverage establishment at NTUC Punggol. An online user took to social media on Thursday (April 13) to share a short yet impactful post regarding the prices of a typical drink in Singapore. Teh C is tea with evaporated milk and Kosong means without sugar. Despite the drink’s simplicity, the netizen thought the price fit for a share on social media. Read more here…

“LTA new ’employee’ undercover” — Netizen says after spotting monkey sitting by traffic camera, other netizens go bananas!

SINGAPORE: After a photo of a monkey seen sitting by a traffic camera was shared online, many netizens have shared a laugh over the rather strange animal sighting.

An online user took to an online group on Tuesday (April 12) to share a strange yet hilarious animal sighting. The group keeps track of all sorts of incidents around Singapore. The caption read, “LTA new ’employee’ undercover.” Attached to the post was a photo capturing a monkey sitting calmly by a traffic camera. The animal appeared to hand one hand perched on the camera.

Read more here…

‘Who hangs clothing in the bus?’ — Photo of clothing item hanging on bus handle irks netizens

SINGAPORE: A photo of clothing hung on a bus has been circulated on social media. Many have reacted to the odd sighting within public transportation. It’s not every day you see a bus handle used as a makeshift clothesline. Well, on Tuesday (April 11), an online user gave Singaporeans a chance to see just that. A photo of a shirt hung on a bus handle was shared with multiple Facebook groups. “Who hangs clothing on the bus?” the caption read.

‘Renovation disaster’ — Company allegedly leaves woman’s home with paint dripping everywhere

SINGAPORE: A TikTok user poured out her woes over her home renovations, including a paint job that left spatters all over her house.

Ms Natasha Kwek posted a video on Tuesday (Apr 11), saying that a “quite huge” renovation company collaborated with a “really huge furniture company known worldwide” for the renovations on her home, but the results were less than desirable.

Read more here…

Lost pet: Conure (parrot) flies into resident’s home, resident looks for its human parent

SINGAPORE: After a cinnamon conure flew into a resident’s house, the resident took to social media to help find its human parent. According to the post, the pet has a tag. A handful of netizens flocked to the post’s comments section to either express fascination over the colourful bird or shared helpful information.

An online user visited an online news forum on Tuesday (April 11) to spread the word about a lost bird. According to the post, a cinnamon conure flew into the netizen’s house. The incident took place at Khatib.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg