Lost pet: Conure (parrot) flies into resident’s home, resident looks for its human parent

SINGAPORE: After a cinnamon conure flew into a resident’s house, the resident took to social media to help find its human parent. According to the post, the pet has a tag. A handful of netizens flocked to the post’s comments section to either express fascination over the colourful bird or shared helpful information.

An online user visited an online news forum on Tuesday (April 11) to spread the word about a lost bird. According to the post, a cinnamon conure flew into the netizen’s house. The incident took place at Khatib.

“(Has) anybody lost a Cinnamon Conure at Khatib? It flew into my house and has a tag.” The post then urged anyone who may know who the bird belongs to send a personal message.

In the comments section, the netizen wrote, “Any tips and tricks, please let me know. It’s currently in a makeshift cage safely with a bowl of water.”

One replied to the comment and shared some helpful information about the bird. “Eats bread, pasta, veggies, fruits, and birdseed. Loves head scratches but only if you are close to it. Loves millet branches. May sleep on its back, so do not be alarmed if it looks dead. Do not feed (it) avocado seeds. If unsure just ask Uncle Google…they can get pretty loud so be warned. Loves listening to sounds, songs, or birds. Cage is fine too…can close it with a cloth to keep it calm. But be warned, it may bite it and destroy it.”

Others even shared that they had seen posters about missing birds in their neighbourhoods.

“Does it have a purple tag on its leg? Cause my block has a notice up for a missing bird and it looks similar to the one in the post,” wrote one.

Another shared, “Hello mate, I saw a ‘lost’ poster of a similar-looking bird on my lift lobby.”

A third recommended sharing the post to an online Facebook group for people with lost pets.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg