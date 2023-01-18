S’porean posts “Monopoly (game) ends when no one can afford to live on the board anymore… Is this where SG is heading?!”

SINGAPORE — An online user recently shared a post about a financial anecdote and wondered if Singapore was heading in the same direction. “Reminder: Monopoly ends when no one can afford to live on the board anymore,” the post read.

Activist Johnny Akzam recently shared a rather relevant anecdote referencing the famous financial board game Monopoly. “Reminder: Monopoly ends when no one can afford to live on the board anymore. At that point, everything becomes worthless. The money means nothing. The hotels sit abandoned. The only thing left is to restart the game and do it again.”

Mr Akzam then said, “It’s unsustainable. It’s what we’re doing.”

A Singaporean who came across this post shared it with an online group, captioning it, “Is this where Singapore is heading?”

A discussion thread was also opened on an online news forum about the same Monopoly anecdote by Mr Akzam.

While a few discussed the history of the board game’s origins, others went a bit deeper, seeing relevant issues it addresses. “This just made me realize that the winner of monopoly both wins but simultaneously loses at the same time dragging everyone down with them,” wrote one while another said, “My eight-year-old son learning to play Monopoly: ‘Oh! I get it now! You’re trying to steal everyone else’s money!'”

“Eventually someone gets pissed enough to flip the board and that’s what needs to happen to Capitalism,” another person said.

Still, one netizen wrote, “The entire original point of Monopoly is to show how cruel a system (of) capitalism is and that eventually it would fail everyone except the most ruthless and conniving player.”

