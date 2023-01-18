Morning Digest, Jan 18

Woman says gender equality doesn’t exist because during her maternity leave, a male colleague who took over her work was promoted

SINGAPORE — A woman took to social media complaining about the lack of gender equality when she went on maternity leave. In her post, she said that a male colleague of hers was promoted over her while she was on maternity leave. “I also didnt get my bonus in 2022 coz of “budget issues” but my colleague got a performing bonus”, she wrote. “My colleague jumped on the chance to take over my workload and used it to negotiate his promotion n bonus. So his KPI and all that damn good”, the woman added. Read more here…

Netizen’s thoughts on how salaries of Ministers in Singapore are calculated

SINGAPORE — When a local Redditor asked for “Thoughts on salaries of Ministers in Singapore” in a Jan 15 (Sunday) r/askSingapore post, many commenters chimed in.

PSD says that a minister may receive a starting monthly salary of S$46,750, which “works out to an annual salary of S$935,000, of which the fixed component is S$607,750 and the rest is variable,” the Redditor added. According to the Public Service Division website, as of this year, a minister’s monthly salary is S$55,000. Their total salary is S$1.1 million per year.

Read more here…

Ang Mo Kio resident blocks corridor & lift with old sofa, receives notes from neighbours asking ‘Why choose to be a lowlife?’

SINGAPORE — If you leave an old couch in front of the elevator that services the residents on your floor, you can expect your neighbours to be very unhappy. One Ang Mo Kio resident discarded a grey and black sofa with only three legs in this way, blocking access to the lift and its adjoining corridor. That resident’s neighbours understandably went into action, posting notes for the sofa owner in English and Chinese. A Facebook user took photos of the abandoned sofa with attached irate notes from neighbours and then posted them on the popular COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Monday (Jan 16). Read more here…

Woman says her boyfriend refuses to go on holiday with her because of financial issues, but then he goes with his sister instead

SINGAPORE — A woman who wanted to travel with her boyfriend for over two years found out that while she was on holiday, he went on a trip with his sister instead. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the girlfriend wrote that her boyfriend of three years had refused to go on trips with her because “he runs an e-commerce business and there is not enough realised profits to pay for a holiday”. She added that when she was on a holiday last year, he suddenly announced to her that he was travelling with his sister for a week. Read more here…

Netizen unsure how much angbao to give for CNY, asks ‘How much are you packing into your ANGBAO’s for 2023?’

SINGAPORE — With Chinese New Year just around the corner, the age-old question of how much angbao to give has sprung up again. On r/askSingapore, one Reddit user asked outright, “How much are you packing into your ANGBAO’s for 2023?” The post owner continued, “I’m thinking $10 for smallest denominations, which is maybe 80% of all my angbaos. I have less than 10 pc $20 and fewer than 5pc $50 for super close family and friends. ‘Giant’ (to me) angbaos above $100 only 3 of them (elderly parents). Not sure if i’m cheap or generous. I think i’m average but can’t be sure.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg