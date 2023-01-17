Woman says her boyfriend refuses to go on holiday with her because of financial issues, but then he goes with his sister instead

SINGAPORE — A woman who wanted to travel with her boyfriend for over two years found out that while she was on holiday, he went on a trip with his sister instead.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the girlfriend wrote that her boyfriend of three years had refused to go on trips with her because “he runs an e-commerce business and there is not enough realised profits to pay for a holiday”. She added that when she was on a holiday last year, he suddenly announced to her that he was travelling with his sister for a week.

“I was honestly disappointed and upset cause I’ve constantly spoken to him about travelling together and how excited I will be when the time comes. But I didnt say much cause he hasnt travelled for 2 years so I didnt wanna make a big deal out of it”, she wrote.

When he came back, the couple booked a trip to Taiwan in the middle of the year. They also discussed a short trip to Thailand sometime before their trip to Taiwan. That very week, the woman’s boyfriend asked her if she could go to Thailand as his sister was there.

“As I work a corporate job, its not so easy to take leave at such short notice but I tried to see if I could make it work but unfortunately my schedule doesn’t allow it. Then he announced he’s going regardless and that since he has already asked me and if i cant go doesn’t mean he shouldn’t and since the past 2 years i travelled without him why am i not ok w him going. I felt disappointed again cause we already discussed and made plans short of booking anything and the moment his sister asks him if he wants to come, he immediately says ok. It just feels like a double standard and not so much that ‘I don’t let him go’”, she wrote.

In her post, she asked netizens if she was controlling and added that she wanted to approach the issue objectively. The woman also noted that she had never asked her boyfriend to pay for anything and that for all their trips, they would split the cost equally.

Here’s what netizens said:

Last year, a man took to social media to call out all females for being so complicated after he found out his girlfriend was lying to him.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that initially, he and his girlfriend were from the same office. However, after they both found new jobs, she met a new male colleague who stayed near her, so they often took the MRT home together.

“I am abit insecured (sic) I must say and I voiced out that I don’t like her going home alone with the guy. She said okay. However I already have this feeling that she is lying to me”, the boyfriend wrote. He added that his girlfriend would always reply quickly to his messages, except during the hours of 5.30 pm to 6 pm when she travels home. When asked why her replies were slow during that time, she said that she was using her phone and playing a game or watching shows on it.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg