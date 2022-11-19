Boyfriend finds out his girlfriend been lying to him daily to travel from work with a male colleague, asks: “Why are girls such complicated people?”

- Advertisement -

A man took to social media calling out all females for being so complicated after he found out his girlfriend was lying to him.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that initially he and his girlfriend were from the same office. However, after they both found new jobs, she met a new male colleague who stays near her so they often take the MRT home together.

“I am abit insecured (sic) I must say and I voiced out that I don’t like her going home alone with the guy. She said okay. However I already have this feeling that she is lying to me”, the boyfriend wrote. He added that his girlfriend would always reply quickly to his messages, except during the hours of 5.30 pm to 6pm when she travels home. When asked why her replies were slow during that time, she said that she was using her phone and playing a game or watching shows on it.

“recently we got into a fight and she blurted out that she lied to me all this while. She was actually with him and she didn’t tell me. because she knew what my reaction would be. I am super hurt and disappointed. She can’t even respect the relationship to avoid this new guy”, her boyfriend wrote.

When the couple worked at the same office previously, the boyfriend used to have lunch with another female colleague his girlfriend hated. “So she told me she doesn’t like this girl and don’t like when I have lunch together even if it’s a group setting (never have I ever been to lunch alone with her or spoke to her about any personal life)”.

He added: “I drew a very clear boundary and tried to avoid having lunch with my group on some days just to avoid the girl. I respected the relationship and didn’t question”.

When the roles were reversed and the boyfriend told his girlfriend not to travel alone with her male colleague, he felt that she did not respect his wishes.

“I am thinking if I should call it quits. I think lying is a deal breaker to me. Before you bash me for my reaction, I’d like to make it clear that I’ve never shouted at her, stopped her from talking to guys or ghost her etc. My reaction was just this black face because I don’t like it”, the boyfriend wrote asking why girls are so complicated.

Many netizens advised him to move on and end the relationship because of her actions. Here’s what they said:

